As New Delhi gears up to welcome dignitaries from around the world, security has been beefed up around the city. From the US President Joe Biden to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, these high-profile guests will be putting up at the best hotels in the city. Considering the security risks that come with an event like G20 and the responsibility India is shouldering, it is imperative the security is top-notch.



Recently, the National Security Guard carried out a security drill at the Le Meridien, while security officials conducted security check at ITC Maurya.