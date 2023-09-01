Meet Manasi Kirloskar Tata, the daughter-in-law of the Tata’s, who is the heir of Toyota Kirloskar Group; know her connection with Mistry family and more
G20 Summit preparations in full swing! Delhi undergoes beautification drive – See Photos
Delhi is undergoing an aesthetic upgrade that will keep the national capital clean and green forever.
Related News
Apple, Samsung say no to laptops as India market too small
New German citizenship laws for immigrants proposed
Ford v/s Tata motors | Ratan Tata’s $2.3 billion ‘revenge’: How a disagreement with Ford in 1999 led to acquisition of Jaguar Land Rover
A love story that gave us ‘The Big Chill Cafe’: Meet the owners of Delhi’s favourite eatery, know their story and how they started their business