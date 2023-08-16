As India celebrated its 77th Independence Day on Tuesday, the Beating Retreat ceremony was held at the Attari-Wagah border in the Amritsar district of Punjab. Since 1959, this practice is going on between India and Pakistan every year.



To view the ceremony, a huge number of people arrived at the Attari-Wagah border. It is a military practice that is carried out by the Border Security Force (BSF). Amid the loud music, people cheered the BSF jawans.



On Independence Day, the band of the Indian armed forces performed patriotic songs at the Attari-Wagah border. Between India and Pakistan, the Attari-Wagah is a joint check post.



Independence Day is celebrated every year on 15 August as a public holiday in the country commemorating the nation’s independence from the United Kingdom on 15 August 1947.



Here are some “josh filled” photos from the Attari-Wagah border. Have a look: