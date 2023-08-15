People across the country celebrated the 77th Independence Day with full zeal and enthusiasm on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people and paid homage to freedom fighters.



“Best wishes on Independence Day. We pay homage to our great freedom fighters and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling their vision. Jai Hind!” said the prime minister on X.



PM Modi also delivered his 10th consecutive Independence Day address at the historic Red Fort, New Delhi. He also arrived at Rajghat in the national capital and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.



Cultural programmes were organised in different parts of India to commemorate Independence Day.



The day is celebrated every year on 15 August as a public holiday in the country commemorating the nation’s independence from the United Kingdom on 15 August 1947.



Here are some photos from different parts of the country. Have a look: