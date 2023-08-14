West switches off location for IT services in India
77th Independence Day celebrations: Forces conduct full dress rehearsal at Red Fort – PHOTOS
During the I-Day rehearsal, ALH Dhruv choppers of the Indian Air Force showered petals.
