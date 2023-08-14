Ahead of the 77th Independence Day celebrations, at the Red Fort, New Delhi, armed forces conducted a full dress rehearsal on Sunday. Here, on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the tricolor flag and deliver a speech.



During the I-Day rehearsal, ALH Dhruv choppers of the Indian Air Force showered petals. At the Red Fort, jawans from the Indian Air Force, Indian Army, and Indian Navy were seen marching during the rehearsal.



PM Modi, on Friday, urged the people of India to participate in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement between August 13 and 15.



“The Tiranga symbolises the spirit of freedom and national unity. Every Indian has an emotional connect with the Tricolour and it inspires us to work harder to further national progress,” tweeted PM Modi.



Here are some photos of the rehearsal. Have a look: