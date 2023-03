In one of the largest gatherings of foreign ministers hosted by any G20 Presidency, 40 foreign delegates have assembled at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Center for G20 Foreign Ministers Meet. Among the 9 guest countries participating at the level of FMs are Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and the UAE. The theme of India’s G20 Presidency is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Earth. One Family. One Future.”