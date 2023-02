In Bengaluru, the biennial event – Aero India (2023), is scheduled to be held at Air Force Station Yelahanka. It will take place from 13th to 17th February. The event will not only offer a platform for the industry to showcase its latest equipment, aircraft, and helicopters but also provide an opportunity for defence personnel to interact with original equipment manufacturer (OEM) representatives. The defence personnel will gain first-hand experience of the products which are envisaged for future induction into armed forces.



In pursuance of India’s goal to achieve ‘AatmaNirbharta’, Indian Navy has recently landed the LCA (Navy), the indigenous technology demonstrator fighter (lead-in for the Twin Engine Deck Based Fighter) onboard the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. The aircraft was flown by an Indian naval test pilot.



During Aero India 2023, the indigenous aircraft, ALH Mk III and MR P8I would participate in the fly past and static display. In addition, as part of the ‘Launch of New Technology’ by DRDO, a project of analysing the Health Usage & Monitoring System (HUMS) of MiG 29K aircraft, using artificial intelligence, has been included. This will significantly reduce the data analysis time resulting in faster turnaround of aircraft and better prediction for preventive maintenance.



In Asia, Aero India is the largest air show. The theme of the 2023 Aero India airshow is – ‘The runway to a billion opportunities’. Have a look at some of the jaw-dropping pictures.