On Sunday, at Vijay Chowk, in the national capital Delhi, the ‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony took place. It marked the formal end of Republic Day celebrations for the year 2023.



President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were present on the occasion. According to the Ministry of Defence, 29 captivating and foot-tapping Indian tunes were played by the music bands of the Army, the Navy, the Air Force, the State Police, and the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF).



On the facade of the North and South Block, for the first time, a 3D anamorphic projection was organised during Beating Retreat ceremony.



The ceremony started in the early 1950s. Major Roberts of the Indian Army indigenously developed the unique ceremony of display by the massed bands.



The ceremony concluded with the ever-popular tune of ‘Sare Jahan se Acha’. Here are some mesmerising pictures from the event. Have a look.