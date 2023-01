Hundreds of people faced the January morning winter chill and mist at a ceremonial parade in the national capital on Thursday to celebrate India’s 74th Republic Day. The parade took place at Delhi’s Kartavya Path where the nation showcased its defense capability and cultural and social heritage. The celebrations this year witnessed zeal, enthusiasm, patriotic fervour and ‘Jan Bhagidari’. Ahead of the parade, PM Modi extending his greetings to the nation on the 74th Republic Day. (Photo: PTI)