Ahead of India’s 76th Republic Day, the full dress rehearsal parade of 23 tableaux, including 17 from states and Union Territories and six from ministries and departments took place at the Vijay Chowk at 10.30 am. the Egyptian military contingent of 144 personnel also took the dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade at Kartavaya Path in Delhi. The parade later proceeded towards the Red Fort. Delhi Traffic Police has also issued an advisory in which people have been advised to stay away from the parade route from 9:30 am till noon. (PTI Photos)