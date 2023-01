Preparation for the Republic Day festivities is in full swing at the Kartvya Path in the national capital. The rehearsal for the event started early on January 3. Jawans of various regiments could be spotted participating in the parade in high spirits even amid the fog and cold weather. The 74th Republic Day will be celebrated on January 26, 2023. This year, the event will be attended by Egypt’s President, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.(PTI Photo)