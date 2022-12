Prime Minister Narendra Modi told an all-party meeting that India’s G-20 presidency is a unique opportunity to showcase the country’s strengths to the entire world. Modi pointed out that the presidency of the G-20, a grouping of the world’s 20 major economies, would help showcase parts of India beyond the conventional big metros, bringing out the uniqueness of various regions of the country. To discuss aspects regarding India’s G20 Presidency, political leaders and state chief ministers including Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Naveen Patnaik attended the all-party meeting today, chaired by PM Modi. Let us take a look at some of the images from all-party meeting: