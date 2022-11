Defence Minister Rajnath Singh participated in the ninth ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) Plus in Siem Reap, Cambodia on November 23. During his address to the ADMM Plus forum, Singh called for “urgent and resolute global efforts to counter transnational and cross-border terrorism”, while terming it “the gravest threat to regional and global security”.India advocates a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region and calls for peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue and adherence to international rules and laws while respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations, he said.



The meeting was held to commemorate the 30th Anniversary of India-ASEAN relations in 2022, also designated as ‘ASEAN-India Friendship Year’. The meeting was co-chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Cambodia General Tea Banh.



Here are some pictures from the meeting: