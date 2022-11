An upmarket Nusa Dua area in the resort island of Bali will be the epicentre of a global brainstorming event as leaders of some of the most powerful economies converge in Indonesia for the 2-day G20 Summit that begins from today.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping, UK PM Rishi Sunak, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau have already reached the destination. The theme of the 2022 edition of G20 is ‘Recover Together, Recover Stronger.’



At a time when the global economic outlook seems to be very gloomy for 2023 with major players facing recessionary clouds, the G20 will serve as a critical platform for evolving a new strategy to fight the fresh challenges in the post-Covid world., The Russia-Ukraine war and its impact on the food situation will be keenly discussed.



