Gujarat is set for the largest ever five-day defence expo which will showcase `Make in India, Make for the World’ prowess of the Indian defence industry. This is the 12th edition of the DefExpo and is based on the theme of `Path to Pride’. The exhibition surely has the ingredients of a grand spectacle. The visitors will get to see the advancements made by various laboratories of DRDO as well as its partnerships with the industry in various technologies. The products on display will represent the level of indigenous efforts in not only advanced but futuristic defence products & technologies