12th DefExpo in Gujarat: Indian companies showcase defence and tech expertise – See Photos
12th Defence Expo 2022 Gandhinagar, Gujarat: Aims this exhibition is “to showcase the might of the domestic defence industry which is now powering the ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ resolve of the Government and the nation at large”.
October 20, 2022 4:56:47 pm
Gujarat is set for the largest ever five-day defence expo which will showcase `Make in India, Make for the World’ prowess of the Indian defence industry. This is the 12th edition of the DefExpo and is based on the theme of `Path to Pride’. The exhibition surely has the ingredients of a grand spectacle. The visitors will get to see the advancements made by various laboratories of DRDO as well as its partnerships with the industry in various technologies. The products on display will represent the level of indigenous efforts in not only advanced but futuristic defence products & technologies
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, MoS Ajay Bhatt and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan. (Photo: Ministry of Defence)
Glimpses of live demonstrations witnessed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Sabarmati River Front. (Photo: Ministry of Defence)
The aim of this exhibition of land, naval and homeland security systems is “to showcase the might of the domestic defence industry which is now powering the ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ resolve of the Government and the nation at large”. (Photo: Ministry of Defence)
Awe-inspiring Helobatics by Sarang Team. (Photo: Ministry of Defence)
A daring display by the elite Marine Commandos (Marcos) of Indian Navy and Para (SF) Commandos of Indian Army skillfully slithering onto a boat from a helicopter, high speed run by Gemini boat and neutralisation of enemy post. (Photo: Ministry of Defence)
The display is aimed at showcasing the operational readiness and scientific prowess of the defence forces to the people. (Photo: Ministry of Defence)