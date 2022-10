Indian Air Force celebrates 90th Anniversary. Every year, the day is celebrated in the presence of the force’s chief and senior officers among other dignitaries. It is for the first time that the IAF has decided to hold its annual Air Force Day parade and fly-past outside the Delhi-NCR. Nearly 80 military aircraft and helicopters participated in the Air Force Day fly-past at the Sukhna Lake complex, Chandigarh. Let us take a look at some of the photos from the event of Air Display organised to commemorate Air Force Day in Chandigarh on October 08, 2022.