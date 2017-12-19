01 / 6

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government is planning to bring to use an anti-smog gun meant to combat the air pollution menace in the national capital. The fog cannon was tried and tested during a pilot project conducted in Anand Vihar on Monday, December 18. This anti-smog gun is a part of Delhi's all-new 'air action plan' which also includes other measures such as conversion of two-wheelers into electric vehicles and the banning of diesel generators. According to The Indian Express, the plan was initially presented to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal last week, the follow-up meeting of which took place at his office on Monday. This water cannon has been inspired by the Chinese government who have used a similar machine with some success.