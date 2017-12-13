01 / 11

Retail Inflation for November surged to a 15-month high at 4.88%, breaching the 4% target set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), from 3.58% in November, government data showed on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Industrial production growth slowed to 2.2% in October as compared to 4.2% a year ago. So, what does that mean for you? Read on. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation has released the data on which we can tabulate the top five most and least expensive states. The data shows that top 5 most expensive states in November were (at No. 1) Jammu and Kashmir (2) Kerala, (3) Tamil Nadu, (4) Andhra Pradesh and (5) Assam. The least expensive, (in effect the cheapest) states in November were Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh (cheapest of them all).