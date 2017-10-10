01 / 9

Another Delhi Metro fare hike on travellers has been imposed starting today and it has come barely five months since the last one. From Tuesday, the fares have gone up by between 20 percent and 50 percent over the existing fares. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) made the announcement after its board refused to interfere in the matter, saying it has no power to change the recommendations of the fare fixation committee (FCC), which had proposed the hike. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has termed the increase as “anti-people”, as reported by the Indian Express. While Delhi is facing the steep hike in fares, let us take a look at how much do commuters pay to travel by other Metros in the country and who decides the rates that travellers pay: