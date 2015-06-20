01 / 11

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer ABCD 2 box office collections got off to a rollicking start by managing to rake in Rs 14.30 crore on day 1. With this ABCD 2 became the No. 1 movie of 2015 based solely on opening day collections - in case you wanted to know, ABCD stands for Any Body Can Dance. In this report, we compare the opening day collections of ABCD 2 with other releases of 2015. (Bollywood Hungama)