Happy New Year

When a film opens with the leading man mouthing a series of his world-famous dialogues, you can have two reactions. One, grin a knowing grin, and chuckle 'kyonki badi badi picture mein aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hain'. Two, groan and think aloud couldn't they think of one new dialogue because, you know, it is a new film, innit? Or is it just Farah Khan, reuniting with her old friend turned foe (via a very public feud fought in the tabloids) turned friend again, reprising her number paying tribute to the 70s Bollywood masala movie, only bigger and more blindingly brighter than ever?

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone

Release date: 24 October, 2014

Opening Day: Rs 44.97 cr

Opening Weekend: Rs 108.86 cr

End of Week 1: Rs 157.57 cr

Lifetime: Over Rs 200 cr