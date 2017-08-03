01 / 6

Barcelona star and Brazilian captain Neymar is set to join Paris Saint Germain this week for a reported fee of 222 million euro which will make him the most expensive player in the history of football. It will also allow Neymar to earn around 30 million euros a year as match fee. The 25-year-old had formed a destructive partnership with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Cam Nou, with MSN scoring 24 goals in UEFA Champions League in last three years. Argentine midfielder Javier Pastore is already set to surrender his symbolic number 10 shirt to his fellow South American at the Parc des Princes, where Neymar could be unveiled to fans on Saturday evening. So let's take a moment and look back at some of the most expensive transfers in the history of football: (Image Source: Reuters)