Earthquake: 42 killed in Nepal 17 in India: A massive earthquake measuring 7.3 magnitude (earlier reports had indicated anything between 7.1 to 7.4) on Richter scale epicentred in Nepal shook Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal and several parts of India today, less than three weeks after the region was struck by a devastating temblor. While 42 people were killed in Nepal and thousands injured, 17 died in India, 16 of them in Bihar and 39 others were injured. Earthquake jolts were felt in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) today driven by the earthquake in Nepal. Delhi Metro was stalled for a while. Later Delhi Metro services were put on restricted mode with speeds being slowed down. The earthquake caused panic to spread in the public across north India. According to latest report, two earthquakes struck India with epicentres in Nepal (7.1 in Richter scale) and Afghanistan (6.9 in Richter scale). While Nepal was shaken today, the actual epicentre of the earthquake was 22 km South-East of Zham, China. (Reuters) (12/05/2015)