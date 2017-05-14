01 / 7

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has had a dramatic one week as the differences within the party have become public and things turned really ugly with allegations of all kinds being hurled. After Kapil Mishra was removed from the post of Delhi's water minister, he has taken on the top party brass with a series of stunning allegations. Mishra who has been on a hunger strike for last 5 days has accused the Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of some serious financial irregularities, links with Hawala and more. Here are some charges levelled by Kapil Mishra against Arvind Kejriwal and AAP. (PTI)