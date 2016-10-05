01 / 5

Microsoft chief Satya Nadella's pay package has fallen from $18.3 million in the year ended June 2015 to $17.7 million in the June-ended fiscal, and this included a $4.4 million bonus. The fall is of 3 per cent. Nadella has been tasked with the responsibility of getting Microsoft back to its glory days after years of tepid growth. The figures are as a per securities filing by the company. (AP)