Thousands of people have been reported dead, while 10,000 have gone missing in the floods caused by Storm Daniel in Libya. As of Wednesday, rescuers found more than 2,000 bodies in the wreckage of Derna where dams were broken by floodwaters and neighborhoods have been washed away. In Derna, mass graves were dug to bury the dead. The flooding has displaced at least 30,000 people, as per the UN migration agency.