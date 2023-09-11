G20 Travel Guidelines: Plan your commute! Here’s how you can reach IGI Airport, New Delhi Railway Station during the summit
Rooted in spirituality! Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty’s faith garners attention as they visit Akshardham Temple – See Pictures
The couple arrived at the temple at 6.30 am and spent about 40 minutes to an hour.
Related News
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP-JDS to contest polls in alliance, says BS Yediyurappa
From GAP to Hamleys: 7 brands you didn’t know were under Reliance Retail in India
‘Godhra-like situation likely after Ram Temple’s inaugural event’: Uddhav Thackeray
Meet Pallonji Mistry: The man who owned 18.4% stakes in Tata, and built the palace for the Sultan of Oman, father of Cyrus Mistry; know about him, his feud with Ratan Tata, and more