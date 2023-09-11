The G20 Summit saw dignitaries from all over the world in attendance. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, accompanied by his wife and the first lady of the UK Akshata Murty, was on his first visit to India as the Prime Minister. Their presence sent waves of excitement among the people here.



After he got off the plane on September 8 in New Delhi, in an interaction with ANI, Sunak said he was a “proud Hindu”. He added that he hoped to visit a temple while he was in Delhi. The couple visited the Akshardham Temple on Sunday amid tight security.