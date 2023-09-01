The picture coming out of Assam remained grim as an official bulletin by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) revealed that over four lakh people have been affected by the floods that have become the bane of people’s lives. A fresh fatality was reported as Brahmaputra’s water level remained a cause of concern in several areas on Thursday. As per the bulletin, the river was above the danger mark at Dhubri, Goalpara, Guwahati, Tezpur and Nematighat.

Take a look at how the floods in Assam has hit people’s livelihoods.