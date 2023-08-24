The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scripted history as Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft made a soft landing on the surface of the Moon Wednesday evening. The spacecraft’s Vikram lander made the soft landing at 6.04 PM (IST), ending the disappointment over the crash-landing of the Chandrayaan-2 lander four years ago. With the mission’s success, India has become the first country to land a spacecraft in uncharted territory near the lunar south pole. (Images/AP/ISRO/PTI)