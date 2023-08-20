Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been engaged in a social outreach initiative following the Bharat Jodo Yatra. He had interacted with youths in Leh on Friday. The Congress leader will also participate in the meeting of the 30-member Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC)-Kargil elections on August 25. The Congress and National Conference have forged a pre-poll alliance against BJP for the Kargil council polls scheduled to be held on September 10. (Images/PTI)