In Nevada County, a fire is threatening homes and has prompted evacuations, said media reports. On Wednesday, the “Highway Fire” started near Washington Road and Highway 20. The blaze has burned 25 acres of land, said the Tahoe National Forest Service.



Evacuation orders are issued for the nearby areas. At the Madelyn Helling Library in Nevada City, a temporary evacuation point has been set up.



There are no reports of damaged structures or injuries. The fire is caused by a lightning strike, said officials. The inferno first started in the area of Washington Road and Highway 20, northeast of Nevada City, said a Nevada County Sheriff’s Office statement.



Nevada County is a county located in California, USA. According to the 2020 census, its population was 102,241.



