Monsoon mayhem continues in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand states of the country. Houses and roads are getting collapsed, people are losing their lives as a result of nature’s fury.



On Wednesday, the officials said that the casualty toll in the rain fury in Himachal rose to 57. The body of a female was pulled out of the rubble of a collapsed Shiv temple near Summer Hill in Shimla.



Incessant rainfall has battered Himachal Pradesh since Sunday. “Rescue operations are going on in Summer Hill and Krishna Nagar areas and one body has been recovered from Summer Hill,” Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi told news agency PTI.



In Uttarakhand, the situation is grim too. A house collapsed near Joshimath leaving two dead. The deceased were identified as Prince (21) and Anmol (19). Both were from Nepal.



Here are some photos. Have a look: