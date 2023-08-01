Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off metro trains marking the inauguration of services on completed sections of two corridors of Pune Metro Phase-I. These sections are:



a) From Phugewadi station to Civil Court station and

b) Garware College station to Ruby Hall Clinic station



The new sections will link below mentioned places in Pune –

1) Civil Court

2) Pune Municipal Corporation office

3) Shivaji Nagar

4) Pune RTO and

5) Pune Railway Station



“Today on 1st August 2023 Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and inaugurated the metro service. Metro service was started for passengers from 5:00 pm onwards,” tweeted Pune Metro Rail.



In 2016, the project’s foundation stone was also laid by him. Also, at Shivaji Nagar Police headquarters in the city, the PM inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of various development projects.



“Our government is working towards improving the quality of life of the people,” Modi said while addressing a gathering.



He was on a day-long visit to the city. Here are some pictures. Have a look: