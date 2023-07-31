Monsoon has created havoc in the “devbhumi” Uttarakhand. From damaged roads to landslides, the state has witnessed everything this year.



Between Monday and Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall/thunderstorms (accompanied by lightning) in isolated places in the state.



The state is known for its religious tourism (Chota Char Dham Yatra, Hemkund Sahib, Tungnath, and others). However, the incessant rainfall this year has affected the state considerably.

On Sunday, Badrinath Highway was blocked due to the falling of stones from the hill ahead of Baba Ashram Karnprayag.



Here are some pictures from different parts of the state. Have a look: