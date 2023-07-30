Meet Sudha Murty’s son and the billionaire brother-in-law of Rishi Sunak, Rohan Narayan Murty; know about his startup Soroco and his net worth
PSLV-C56 Launch: ISRO launches 7 Singapore satellites in a picture-perfect lift off! See Photos
This was the 58th flight of PSLV.
Related News
Inside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s enchanting house: A sneak peek into the couple’s abode
Income Tax Return Due Date 2023 News (July 29): No Last Date extension, Have you filed ITR?
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi thanks Saudi government for changes in Haj policy, US for returning artefacts
Meet former Bollywood actress Tina Ambani, the sister-in-law of Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani; here’s a look at her journey, relationship with Rajesh Khanna & more