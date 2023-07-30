ISRO on Sunday launched the PSLV-C56 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 6:30 am IST. The launch carried Singapore’s DS-SAR satellite and six co-passenger satellites. All the satellites later entered their intended orbits. All the satellites’ purpose is aimed at serving customers in Singapore. DS-SAR is a Radar Imaging Earth Observation Satellite. The DS-SAR will play an important role in fulfilling the satellite imagery needs of the Government of Singapore’s agencies