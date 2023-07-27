The Culture Ministry showcased a bouquet of performances with nearly 1,250 artistes from across the country taking part in a cultural extravaganza at the opening of the IECC complex. Sangeet Natak Akademi and the Zonal Cultural Centres presented a bouquet of cultural programmes with the participation of around 1,250 artistes, bringing out the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’. (Photo Credits: PTI)