Manipur has been in the midst of a raging fire for months now. What started as a clash between two ethnic groups and had been hitting headlines each day, has now become the subject of people’s anger. The issue has engulfed the whole nation as protests have been breaking out in every corner. What brought more attention to the issue was the a video of the sexual violence against three women who were paraded naked by a mob.



People’s anger refuses to abate as they demand action and call for justice.