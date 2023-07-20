Who is Murli Dhar Gyanchandani, the owner of Ghadi detergent? Know about UP’s richest man’s lifestyle, net worth & more
Greetings and laughter! Monsoon session of Parliament begins – Photos
The Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, (promulgated in May 2023), is expected to be taken up in the Session.
Related News
Best Small Cap Mutual Funds in 3 years (July 2023): Top 11 schemes with 43% to 58% SIP returns
No pension for ‘premature’ army retirees, veterans; case goes to AFT
Kannada lecturer says Chandrayaan-3 mission ‘will fail’, government seeks explanation
CRCS Sahara Refund Portal mocrefund.crcs.gov.in Key Updates: FAQs, Rule for Multiple Deposits