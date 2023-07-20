The Monsoon session of Parliament began on Thursday. 31 bills will be taken up in the monsoon session, said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi. Among these include the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023.



The Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, (promulgated in May 2023), is expected to be taken up in the Session.



Other Bills on the agenda of the Modi government are Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022; DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019; Mediation Bill, 2021; Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2019; Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2022; Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022; and others.



On Wednesday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister said that 34 parties and 44 leaders took part in the all-party meeting convened by the government. The Modi government hopes for trouble-free conduct of the monsoon session.



The session will conclude on August 11. There will be 17 sittings.