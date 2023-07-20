Greece has been engulfed by wildfires for days now. The fires raged across the nation on Wednesday as a new heatwave surrounds the region. Firefighters have been battling the fast-moving fires which prompted mass evacuations on Tuesday. Italy and France also joined the firefighting efforts and sent four aircraft on Wednesday. The main fire near Athens became a major crisis rapidly, Fire Service spokesman Cassilis Varthakoyiannis said. The officials cancelled the leaves of firefighters as Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis cut short his Brussels visit and returned to Athens.