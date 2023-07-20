Bikaji Foods acquires 49% stake in Bhujialalji
Battling wildfires- Greece burns as wildfires sweep through the country- See Photos
A second heatwave is expected Thursday, with temperatures exceeding 40C in some areas.
Related News
Is poverty a measure of deprivation or an income concept? Niti Aayog report rekindles a debate
Lok Sabha election: Opposition alliance INDIA gets a new tagline with a ‘Bharat’ touch
RIL, MRF, IndusInd Bank, Ashok Leyland among 120 stocks that hit 52-week highs; 14 touch 52-week lows on 19 July
Kannada lecturer says Chandrayaan-3 mission ‘will fail’, government seeks explanation