After 45 years, the Yamuna river’s water has reached the outer walls of the Taj Mahal complex. Consequently, the garden behind the 17th-century white marble mausoleum is flooded. Earlier, in 1978, this kind of situation was witnessed.



However, officials of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which looks after this historic monument, said it was unlikely that the flood water will enter the monument.



“At present, the Yamuna is flowing at a level of 498 feet in Agra. The low flood level is 495 feet and the medium level is 499 feet. Flood water may cross 500 feet in the coming days,” said a government official, reported The Indian Express on Tuesday.



Situated in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, the Taj Mahal is on the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. This year Monsson mayhem has inundated many districts of the state.



Here are some photos from the location. Have a look: