Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the new integrated terminal building (NITB) at Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The ceremony, held on Tuesday, saw the presence of Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Union Minister of State for Road, Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation, General (Retd.) V K Singh. As part of the inauguration, a statue of V D Savarkar was unveiled on the airport premises, followed by an exploration of the establishment by the attending ministers. The NITB’s unique design, resembling a shell, harmoniously blends with the natural beauty of the islands, creating a striking architectural element. Let us take a look at some of the stunning pictures of the terminal building: