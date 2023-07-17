Due to incessant rainfall, many districts of Uttar Pradesh are inundated. The state government has set up relief camps and is taking all important measures to control the situation.



Districts like Ghaziabad, Mathura, and Noida are flooded. In many places, NDRF teams are pressed into service.



In Saharanpur district, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial and a ground survey of flood-affected places. He also met the affected people in relief centers.



In Gonda, preparations for flood protection in the district have been completed, and officials of the departments concerned deployed, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said.



Here are some pictures from the most populated state of India. Have a look and stay safe.