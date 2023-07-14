Delhi, the national capital of India, continued to witness a flood-like situation on Friday. Following heavy rainfall and spate in the river for the past few days, several low-lying areas near the Yamuna inundated.



Nevertheless, according to the Delhi Flood Control Department, Yamuna’s water level is dropping as it was recorded at 208.44 meters at the Old Railway Bridge at 7 am on Friday against 208.66 metres (the highest ever record) at 8 pm last night.



On Friday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that for the next 4-5 days the national capital will likely receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms.



On Thursday from the adjacent areas of the Yamuna in Delhi, a total of 23,692 people were evacuated. Delhi government said that it is taking all measures to control the situation.



