This year’s Amarnath Yatra is going on. On Wednesday, Jammu base camp, the 10th batch of over 7,800 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims left.



After remaining suspended for three days, given the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway for repairs in the Ramban section, the yatra has restarted.



Since July 1, a total of 1,37,353 pilgrims have visited the Amarnath shrine.



On July 1, the 62-day annual pilgrimage to the cave shrine (3,888-metre-high) in the south Kashmir Himalayas commenced from the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district.



On August 31, the yatra is scheduled to conclude.

Here are some pictures of the Amarnath Yatra 2023. Have a look.