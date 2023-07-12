Incessant rainfall has created havoc in the Himachal Pradesh state of India. Following landslides and flash floods leading to the blocking of roads, a large number of tourists were stuck in different cities of the state.



Reportedly, bus services were suspended on 1,193 Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation (HRTC) routes, and 316 buses were held enroute.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, light to heavy rains lashed a few parts of the state. Dhaula Kuan recorded 144.5 mm showers, Renuka 87 mm, Kotkhai 30 mm, Hamirpur 16.5, Shimla 13.5, Reckongpeo 42 mm, Dharamshala 13 mm and Kalpa 10 mm rainfall.



On July 15 and 16 in the state, the local MeT office issued a ‘yellow’ warning of heavy rain, thunderstorm, and lightning.



Here are some pictures of the nature’s fury. Have a look: