Raymond Group MD Gautam Singhania, who just sold KamaSutra brand for Rs 2,825 crore has a net worth of $1.4 billion: A look at his lavish lifestyle & more
Incessant rainfall creates havoc in Himachal Pradesh – SHOCKING PHOTOS
On July 15 and 16 in the state, the local MeT office issued a ‘yellow’ warning of heavy rain, thunderstorm, and lightning.
Related News
Bad news! Infosys defers pay hike for staff
Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) Interest Rate, Deposit Limit changed in 2023: Know impact
US CPI data for June to be released today – Check time and market expectations
Meet Nina Kothari: The lesser-known sister of Mukesh Ambani who is a chairperson of Kothari Sugars and Chemicals, a multi-crore company