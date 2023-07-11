Yamuna on Monday breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres. The level recorded yesterday stood at 206.04 mm at 11 pm. This led to the Flood Control Department sounding an Orange alert in the capital. As the monsoon builds and Yamuna takes unexpected turns, people living in the surrounding area have started relocating.



At 8 pm yesterday, Yamuna was said to be flowing over the danger mark of 205.76 metres. Yesterday, the officials informed that the water level is expected to reach 206.65 metres at 3 pm today.