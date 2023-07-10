On July 14, the much-awaited and much-talked-about Chandrayaan-3 will be launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. It will be launched at 2.35 pm. By the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Chandrayaan-3 is a planned third lunar exploration mission.



On Wednesday, at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, the encapsulated assembly containing Chandrayaan-3 was mated with Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3).



Like Chandrayaan-2, it has a lander and a rover. However, it would not have an orbiter. Like a communication relay satellite, its propulsion module will act.



The propulsion module will carry:

a) Lander

b) A payload – Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth (SHAPE). From the lunar orbit, SHAPE will study the spectral and polarimetric measurements of the Earth.