The construction of Lord Rama’s temple in the Ayodhya district of Uttar Pradesh is going on in full swing. With the expected date of completion drawing near (2024), the excitement of people has also increased.



The Ram Mandir is being constructed at the site of Ram Janmabhoomi (according to the Ramayana the birthplace of Lord Rama). Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra is supervising the construction of the grand temple.



On 5th August 2020, the Bhumi Pujan ritual was performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The premises will also have temples of deities Ganesha, Surya, Shiva, Durga, Annapurna (goddess), and Hanuman.



Here are some pictures from the construction site of the Ram Mandir. Have a look: