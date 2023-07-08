Heavy Monsoon Rains have bought a sigh of relief to the people of Northern India for the past few days but as the rainfall continues to pour in many areas, people can be seen struggling to commute or even get out of their houses. Rainwater has clogged up the roads and commuters are finding it hard to travel. While long lines of vehicles could be seen stuck in the water, some areas also experienced disruptions in power and internet connectivity due to strong winds and showers. (Image: PTI)