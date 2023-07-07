In the holy month of ‘Shravan’, ‘Kanwar Yatra’ commenced on July 4 and is going on in full swing. It is an annual pilgrimage of devotees of Shiva, known as Kānvarias. They visit Hindu pilgrimage places like Haridwar, Gaumukh, and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch water from the holy river Ganga.



From the river, lakhs of pilgrims fetch sacred water and carry it on their shoulders for hundreds of kilometers to offer it in their local Śiva shrines (or specific temples such Meerut’s Augharnath and Pura Mahadeva, and Jharkhand’s Kashi Vishwanath, Baidyanath, and Deoghar.



In Delhi, the state government has set up 200 Kanwar Camps with facilities of waterproof tents, washrooms, and clean water.



Given the ongoing ‘Kanwar Yatra’, Uttar Pradesh Police have made elaborate security arrangements.



The Sawan month started on July 4. Because of Adhik Maas, Shravan month will stretch up to two months. On August 31, it will conclude.



